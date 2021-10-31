American, Southwest airlines report hundreds of delays and canceled flights

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines saw numerous cancellations and delays throughout the weekend, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Data from the flight tracking website shows that American Airlines has canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, citing staffing issues and inclement weather.

As of early Sunday morning, FlightAware said 641 American Airlines flights had been canceled and 77 were delayed. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines had 185 cancellations and 144 delays.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 31, 2021.