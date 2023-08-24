Shoppers were evacuated for a possible bomb threat after a toilet was mysteriously left at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale on Thursday night.

The incident was first reported around 8 p.m., according to Glendale police. Officers found the painted toilet around 50-100 feet from the AMC Theater at the shopping center.

A note accompanied the toilet stating that the item may be a bomb, police said.

A dolly typically used for hotel luggage was also seen nearby, but it’s unclear whether that was used to transport the toilet.

Authorities evacuated shoppers from the scene. Sky5 video shows the toilet appears to have many images and letters scrawled all across it. The messages on the toilet remain unclear.

Citizen video showed a large police presence at the scene as shoppers were escorted away from the premises.

No suspects have been found at the scene and additional deputies are responding to the investigation.

Details remain limited and this developing story will be updated.