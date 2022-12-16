It’s that time of year. The time when millions of Americans take to the roads and skies to share the holiday season with others.

Around 113 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA.

Thats about 3.6 million more people than last year and is approaching pre-pandemic numbers.

In fact, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest travel season since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Around 7.2 million of those travelers are expected to fly, including roughly 215,000 per day through Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX offered the following travel tips to flyers:

If possible, use alternate transportation, such as FlyAway, to get to the airport

If driving, be sure to reserve parking at the airport in advance

Check in online to save time

Forbes recently released a list of the “best” airports for holiday travel, which included three from California.

The majority of travelers will take to the roads however, with nearly 102 million drivers expected to be on the nation’s freeways to get to their holiday destinations.

Millions of others plan on using alternate means, including bus, rail, or cruise lines.