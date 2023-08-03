Angelenos will be able to eat at certain restaurants for free or at a discounted price, courtesy of American Express and Resy, beginning on Aug. 9.

Resy, a restaurant reservation website, and American Express have partnered to work on Resy’s Tastemakers. This new initiative aims to introduce Gen Z and Millennials to local restaurants in their areas and give small businesses that have impacted their communities a platform.

“Big ideas come from small restaurants, and throughout August, we’ll help a new generation of diners discover the places that influence the way we eat and drink,” Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and vice president of Dining for American Express, said in a statement.

Starting on Aug. 9, the two companies will pick up the check at these local L.A. restaurants.

Aug. 9

Aug.16

Aug.23

Aug.30

To take advantage of the new initiative, diners would need to make reservations for the restaurants listed above through the Resy app or website.

New reservations will be coming to the app and website on Aug. 7, according to a news release.

Resy and Amex will cover up to $99 per person for a maximum of six people per table.

Eligible American Express cardholders can also access an exclusive spending offer when they dine at any of the 200 Resy-affiliated restaurants across the country for a limited time.

Restaurants in other cities, like New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisco, will also participate in the initiative.

A list of the restaurants participating in the program can be found here.