Amid calls for action on renter and worker protections, L.A. City Council plans to meet remotely

The Los Angeles City Council will convene an emergency meeting Friday, allowing members of the public to comment by phoning in or sending email, an aide to Council President Nury Martinez said Wednesday.

Martinez spokesman Rick Coca said she decided to call the meeting after staffers successfully tested a remote dial-in meeting on Wednesday. The councilwoman plans to be on the council floor for the meeting, along with a city clerk, a city attorney and possibly a handful of other officials.

“Last week we were going for 50 people or less,” Coca said. “Now we’re trying to go for 10 or less in the room.”

The decision to conduct a Zoom conference call for council members comes two days after Martinez abruptly canceled the last two regularly scheduled council meetings in March. Labor unions, nonprofit groups and community activists quickly voiced alarm, saying council members need to act swiftly on protections for renters and workers suffering financially amid the coronavirus pandemic before April rent is due.

In Council for a test run of an Internet-based #CityCouncil meeting. If all goes well, I will call an emergency meeting on Friday to vote on critical #coronavirus related items to help the good people of #LA during these difficult days. #CityofLA #FamiliesFirst #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Ppwzh7tQ6x — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) March 25, 2020

It pained me to have to cancel our City Council meeting tomorrow but make no mistake, we WILL meet soon! Please read my full statement on the cancelation and our next steps. #COVID19 #LACityCouncil pic.twitter.com/XgDLY4kuys — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) March 24, 2020

After delays, the L.A. City Council will meet Friday via call-in to take up relief measures https://t.co/vs4W4vcbf5 w/@AlpertReyes — David Zahniser 🦅 (@DavidZahniser) March 25, 2020