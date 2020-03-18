Amid confusion, Orange County says COVID-19 restrictions are not a ‘shelter-in-place’ order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after Orange County health officials issued an order banning most gatherings — including in workplaces, with some exceptions — they clarified that it was not a "shelter-in-place" order.

"Unfortunately, the order as written caused wide-spread confusion," county officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The public health order is "not a lockdown," officials said. O.C. Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick is expected to issue a new order later Wednesday to better explain how O.C. residents, workers and businesses are affected.

The order issued Tuesday had laid out some pretty broad restrictions for where and how residents can gather — making exceptions only for those involved in so-called "essential activities" like grocery store workers and first responders.

"All public and private gatherings of any number of people, including at place of work, occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited," the Tuesday order states.

The order stated that restaurants can remain open to sell take-out but cannot serve diners inside, something happening in L.A. County and many other places now. That part of the order will remain the same, county officials repeated.

On Wednesday, county officials restated that point and said bars and other places serving alcohol but not food must close.

Among those exempt from the order on Tuesday are plumbers, first responders, law enforcement officers, farmers, journalists, and those working in some other specified industries.

Meanwhile, millions of Californians, most of them in the Bay Area, remain under a shelter-in-place order that restricts their movements to only certain activities when leaving indoors — getting food, supplies, medical attention or getting out to exercise are all OK.