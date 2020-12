Citing an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases across the region, Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Austin Beutner is suspending all in-person learning on campuses beginning Thursday.

“It is no longer safe and appropriate to have any students on campus,” Beutner said in a statement earlier this week.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2020.