Interactive map: SoCal residents can check air quality in their area amid extended smoke advisory

An ongoing smoke advisory remains in effect Wednesday in Southern California but will likely be extended as raging wildfires continue to ravage the West Coast, permeating the air across the region with smoke and ash.

Poor air quality will once again be problematic in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties, with the highest concentration of harmful PM2.5 particles expected in areas near the Bobcat and El Dorado fires, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Both blazes have been burning for more than a week.

Wednesday’s air quality forecast predicts moderate to very unhealthy air quality throughout Southern California, according to SCAQMD.

Air Quality Forecast (Wednesday, September 16th): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD

🏖 Coastal: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. -to- Unhealthy

🏙 LA: Moderate -to- Very Unhealthy

🌅 OC: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr.

🌄 Inland Empire: Moderate -to- Unhealthy

🌴 Coachella Valley: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. pic.twitter.com/0X73Q3MJy2 — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 16, 2020

Residents can check the air quality index in their direct area by using the search bar in the the color-coded map below, which contains up-to-the-hour data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The colors signify the following air quality index:

Green : Good

: Good Yellow : Moderate

: Moderate Orange : Unhealthy for sensitive groups

: Unhealthy for sensitive groups Red : Unhealthy

: Unhealthy Purple : Very unhealthy

: Very unhealthy Dark purple: Hazardous

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

In L.A. County, the Department of Public Health said the following areas are experiencing unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke, particularly the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa.

Central Los Angeles

Northwest Coastal L.A County

Southwest Coastal LA County

South Coastal L.A.

Southeast L.A. County

West San Fernando Valley

East San Fernando Valley

West San Gabriel Valley

East San Gabriel Valley

Pomona-Walnut Valley

South San Gabriel Valley

South Central Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita Valley

San Gabriel Mountains

“If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s public health officer, warned in a news release.

Wildfire smoke can cause a range of health impacts in healthy individuals, from burning eyes, runny nose and scratchy throat, to headaches and illness. Those with sensitive conditions can experience more serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, wheezing and chest pain.

Anyone who can smell smoke or see ash in their area is urged to stay indoors, with doors and windows closed, and avoid strenuous physical exertion.