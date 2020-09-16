Interactive map: SoCal residents can check air quality in their area amid extended smoke advisory

An ongoing smoke advisory remains in effect Wednesday in Southern California but will likely be extended as raging wildfires continue to ravage the West Coast, permeating the air across the region with smoke and ash.
Poor air quality will once again be problematic in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties, with the highest concentration of harmful PM2.5 particles expected in areas near the Bobcat and El Dorado fires, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Both blazes have been burning for more than a week.
Wednesday’s air quality forecast predicts moderate to very unhealthy air quality throughout Southern California, according to SCAQMD.
Residents can check the air quality index in their direct area by using the search bar in the the color-coded map below, which contains up-to-the-hour data from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The colors signify the following air quality index:
- Green: Good
- Yellow: Moderate
- Orange: Unhealthy for sensitive groups
- Red: Unhealthy
- Purple: Very unhealthy
- Dark purple: Hazardous
In L.A. County, the Department of Public Health said the following areas are experiencing unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke, particularly the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa.
- Central Los Angeles
- Northwest Coastal L.A County
- Southwest Coastal LA County
- South Coastal L.A.
- Southeast L.A. County
- West San Fernando Valley
- East San Fernando Valley
- West San Gabriel Valley
- East San Gabriel Valley
- Pomona-Walnut Valley
- South San Gabriel Valley
- South Central Los Angeles County
- Santa Clarita Valley
- San Gabriel Mountains
“If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s public health officer, warned in a news release.
Wildfire smoke can cause a range of health impacts in healthy individuals, from burning eyes, runny nose and scratchy throat, to headaches and illness. Those with sensitive conditions can experience more serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, wheezing and chest pain.
Anyone who can smell smoke or see ash in their area is urged to stay indoors, with doors and windows closed, and avoid strenuous physical exertion.