Amid protests expressing outrage at police brutality, demonstrators target L.A. County D.A. Jackie Lacey

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon to protest Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, who has come under fire for not prosecuting more police officers for misconduct.

The planned protest follows weeks of marches across the region, expressing outrage at police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. Lacey, who is locked in a runoff for reelection, was targeted by protesters last week.

Lacey survived a heated primary against former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi, but now faces a November runoff against Gascón.

Lacey, who has described herself as among the first district attorneys in the country to champion a diversion program that routes certain offenders to mental health treatment rather than criminal prosecution, would serve a third term if reelected.

