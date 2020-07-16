Garment factories, meatpacking plants among L.A. County workplaces with the worst coronavirus outbreaks

Garment factories, meatpacking plants and food processing centers are among the Los Angeles County employers experiencing the worst coronavirus outbreaks, health officials said Thursday.

“This is common across the nation,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s chief health officer. “They are large employers with high numbers of low wage workers, and they have workers who are spending long shifts together in close proximity and indoor spaces.”

With more than 143,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the county has entered what Health Director Barbara Ferrer described on Wednesday as an “alarming and dangerous phase” in the pandemic. More than 3,900 people have died of the virus.

The worst outbreak at a workplace is at Los Angeles Apparel, a manufacturer started by the founder of American Apparel where four workers have died of the virus. In total, 375 of the shuttered South Los Angeles factory’s employees have tested positive for the virus, Muntu said.

“This is the largest outbreak investigation that we have at this time,” Muntu said.

It’s not clear when the factory will reopen.

Higher mortality rates among lower income communities and Black and Latino residents have become a key point of concern amid record hospitalization rates. Health officials have said this could be tied to the fact that many individuals within these communities are essential workers.

“Oftentimes, people who are low-income cannot stay home to work,” Muntu said. “And early in the pandemic, there were few protections offered at many worksites. There were no requirements for masking, and for physical distancing.”

