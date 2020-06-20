Amid string of controversial shootings, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department moves slowly to deploy body cameras

Jennifer Guardado touches a picture of her brother, Andres Guardado, as she grieves on June 20, 2020, at the location near Gardena where the 18-year-old Latino youth was shot and killed by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In a span of roughly 24 hours this week, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed two men, raising questions about how the episodes escalated into deadly gunfire.

The only video to emerge after deputies on Wednesday shot Terron Boone, a 31-year-old Black man, in a Kern County community came from a home security camera that recorded audio of the incident. It’s unclear what footage, if any, investigators will be able to collect from the second scene in Gardena, where Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old Latino man working as a security guard, was fatally shot Thursday.

But no video was recorded by the deputies themselves.

After years of debates and then plans to distribute body cameras throughout the force, deputies still don’t have them. Nor do they have — or is the agency planning on getting — audio recorders or dash cameras for department vehicles.

