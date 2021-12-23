Amid surge, L.A.’s COVID-19 testing sites hit by rain, holiday closures

People seeking coronavirus tests line up at a Curative site in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium.(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Just ahead of the holiday weekend and amid a surge of new coronavirus cases, a winter storm in Los Angeles County is forcing some coronavirus testing and vaccine sites to head indoors or close because of the rain.

Los Angeles County reported 6,500 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a staggering jump from the previous week and solidifying the dominance of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Now, the stormy weather is complicating the logistics of testing residents across the region, with some outdoor operations forced to relocate or wait to reopen until after the holiday weekend.

L.A. County does not intend to close any testing sites because of the rain. The Department of Health Services is planning to expand testing hours at sites throughout the county. There has been an uptick in people getting tested, either as a precaution ahead of the holidays or due to the surge in new cases.

