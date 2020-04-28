Amoeba Music won’t reopen original Hollywood location

Though you didn’t know it at the time, your last shopping spree at Amoeba Music in Hollywood was your final one.

After a month of speculation, the famed record store has announced that it won’t be reopening at its original location at the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga. The spot, where Amoeba had operated since its 2001 opening, has been shuttered since the statewide stay-at-home orders were announced in March.

Instead, it will devote its energy to opening in its new location, hopefully in the fall, at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard.

In a statement, Jim Henderson, co-owner of Amoeba, said: “We are devastated for our run at this beautiful destination to end like this, but we simply have no choice.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.