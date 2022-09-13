Amtrak has suspended routes nationwide as a looming work stoppage threatens to disrupt freight and passenger rail service.

Tens of thousands of workers could walk out this week if a labor deal isn’t reached.

Amtrak announced that some of its routes will be canceled, and Metrolink said they are also preparing for a possible strike on Friday.

Freight railroads and workers unions have been in a lengthy negotiation over pay and working conditions.

Local train riders, meanwhile, are hoping the disruptions will be short lived.