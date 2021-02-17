Anaheim backs state bill that could allow Disneyland to reopen earlier than expected

The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

The Anaheim City Council is backing a state bill that could allow Disneyland to reopen from its pandemic closure earlier than expected.

The council voted 6 to1 in favor of showing support for Assembly Bill 420, which was introduced earlier this month by Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva, who serves north Orange County, and Suzette Valladares.

The bill would allow larger theme parks such as Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm to reopen after meeting the same requirements as smaller amusement parks.

The state’s theme park reopening guidelines hold that a larger theme park can reopen at only 25% capacity when its county is in the minimal tier of less than one new COVID case per 100,000 people per day and a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2%.

