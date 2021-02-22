Anaheim Convention Center vaccine site to open Tuesday after rollout was earlier threatened by shipment delays

People walk after receiving their vaccines at the Disneyland Resort, serving as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Anaheim, on Jan. 13, 2021. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

A new mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Anaheim Convention Center is set to open Tuesday, despite officials earlier saying the grand opening could possibly be pushed back due to shipping delays.

Appointments at the convention center will kick off at 8 a.m. Tuesday, which is actually one day ahead of the center’s previously announced opening date.

The Disneyland site — which shut down Thursday due to vaccine supply being grounded by severe weather in the U.S. southeast — is also scheduled to reopen Tuesday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Those visiting the new Anaheim site Tuesday will be getting a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Going forward, the Anaheim location will exclusively administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone who got their first Moderna shot at Disneyland will get their second dose in Anaheim, according to a county news release.

Meanwhile, Disneyland will begin using the Pfizer vaccine for both first and second doses starting this week.

For those getting a second dose at a different location than their first, the appointment will be at the same date and time, but at the new location, officials said.

Those whose appointment is affected by the location change should get a notification from Othena, the company contracted to run O.C.’s vaccine scheduling.

The Anaheim center is the third massive vaccine site operated by the county, following those at Disneyland, also in Anaheim, and Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

At the convention center, people will get their shot indoors at a 7,500-seat arena and a large exhibit hall. Officials say that will help the center operate without disruptions from the weather, like the high winds that have forced the Disneyland site to temporarily close.

Coronavirus testing will also continue on the southwest side of the convention center.

Currently, vaccine appointments are only available to county residents age 65 and older, various types of health care workers and first responders who work in high-risk communities.

Those who do have an appointment are asked to arrive no more than 30 minutes ahead of time and dress appropriately for the weather.

O.C. health officials say they’re working with school districts and the county Department of Education to create a plan for vaccinating educators once doses are available.

Also distributing the vaccine in the county are numerous health care providers and pharmacies.

Residents can make an appointment at a county-operated vaccine site online by clicking here. Those with questions can call 714-834-2000.