Richard Hirschl is shown in this undated photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

The owner of an Anaheim dance studio has been arrested after multiple allegations that he sexually assaulted children at the business. Now the Anaheim Police Department is asking other victims to come forward.

Richard Hirschl, owner of the Hirschl School of Dance Arts at 1012 N. Tustin Ave. in Anaheim, is accused of assaulting two victims between 2012 and 2017.

One victim was about 12 years old at the time of the assault, while the other was between 11 and 13 years old, police said. At least one of the attacks is alleged to have occurred at the studio.

Hirschl, a 66-year-old Tustin resident, was arrested Friday by Anaheim police and faces multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 14 years in state prison.

He was released from Anaheim City Jail on $100,000 bail.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, and they or anyone else with information are encouraged to contact Detective L. Cao at 714-765-1679.