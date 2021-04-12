Anaheim elementary schools welcome back students for in-person learning

Anaheim elementary schools on Monday began welcoming back students for hybrid in-person learning.

The reopenings at one of Orange County’s largest school districts came after the county moved into the less-restrictive orange tier of the state’s color-coded, four-phase reopening blueprint.

Half of the students from pre-kindergarten to second grade return to their campuses for four hours Mondays and Wednesdays, with the other half attending on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They’ll continue with online learning the rest of the time.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 12, 2021.