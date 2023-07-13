Concerns over a potentially devastating landslide are growing in Anaheim Hills as the funds to operate a pumping system to prevent landslides in the area are depleted.

The pumps were installed in the aftermath of a 1993 landslide that destroyed homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate.

Following a destructive massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates earlier this week, residents in Anaheim Hills are reminded of the dangers lurking in their backyards.

Signs posted by the city on Serrano Avenue Thursday warn drivers and visitors that they are now entering a landslide risk area.

“After heavy El Nino rains in the early 1990s, we saw land begin to move down slopes and under homes resulting in the evacuation of 50 homes, some damaged, others left to revert back to lenders,” explained Mike Lyster, a spokesperson for the city of Anaheim. “Really, a very difficult time for these neighborhoods here 30 years ago.”

City officials said saturated hillsides were determined to be a cause of the 90s landslide. After legal settlements and investigations, a system was put into place to prevent a similar situation in the future.

Concerns over a potentially devastating landslide are growing in Anaheim Hills as the funds to operate a pumping system in the area are deplete. (KTLA)

The destructive aftermath of a 1993 landslide in Anaheim Hills which destroyed homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate. (City of Anaheim)

“In an emergency situation, the city of Anaheim installed an elaborate system of wells, drains, pumps and monitors that have kept this area safe for more than 30 years now,” Lyster said. “There is a question about the future of that system. While we built it, while we put it in place, it was actually turned over to an independent district representing about 300 homeowners in this area.”

The city said the homeowners in the landslide risk district are in the middle of voting on whether to approve an assessment of their properties to keep the pumping system funded by residents.

If the item doesn’t pass a vote, the city said funding could run out by the end of 2023.

“Minus the pumps, should we not have them in place?” said Lyster. “There is a very real concern about the water level rising to where it was in early 1993 and raising landline risk for everyone who lives here.”

Voting on the issue remains ongoing. If approved, homeowners would be responsible for assessment fees ranging anywhere from $380 to $2,300 per year depending on their property. The voting period will officially end on July 27.