A homeowner was attacked and hurt during a home invasion armed robbery in Anaheim Tuesday night.

The attack was reported at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Wright Circle, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The robbers had fled by the time officers arrived, but the homeowner was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

It remains unclear if anything was stolen and, if so, what was taken.

Police are looking for two or three suspects, at least one of whom was armed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.