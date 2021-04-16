Anaheim man accused of carjacking, kidnapping and raping ex-girlfriend despite active restraining order

Lizandro Salgado is seen in a booking photo released April 16, 2021, by the Placentia Police Department.

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend outside her home before abducting and raping her in her own car earlier this week in Placentia, officials said Friday.

The victim had already obtained a domestic violence restraining order against the suspect, 20-year-old Lizandro Salgado of Anaheim, Placentia police said in a news release.

Authorities learned of the incident around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman called to report she suspected her daughter had been kidnapped from the area of Jefferson Street and Orangethorpe Avenue.

Officers were able to locate a witness at the scene who said they’d seen the woman forced into her car and driven off by a man several hours before.

A bit later, the victim returned to the scene on foot and said she’d just been let go by her kidnapper, who she identified as her ex-boyfriend Salgado.

The victim told investigators she was walking to her car that morning when her ex ran up behind her. She says she then rushed into the vehicle and locked the doors.

But as she tried to flee in the car, Salgado allegedly jumped on the hood and began punching her windshield, which shattered.

The woman sprinted from the car in an attempt to seek refuge in her home, but Salgado dragged her by her hair back into the vehicle, police said.

He’s then accused of threatening and battering his ex while driving to the back area of a commercial complex, where he allegedly raped her.

Detectives say Salgado drove back to the area where he abducted the woman and released her in response to her continued pleas, but he drove off with her vehicle.

The victim was treated at a hospital but would survive her injuries, officials said.

Officers weren’t immediately able to locate Salgado, but the following morning they saw the car he stole parked in Anaheim, according to police.

Detectives surveilling the area eventually spotted Salgado riding a bike nearby and took him into custody near La Palma Avenue and Sunkist Street, authorities said.

Officials say Salgado is on probation and has a history of violence, in addition to the active restraining order the victim had obtained.

He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, carjacking, false imprisonment, making terrorist threats, domestic violence and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

Police said he was being held without bail.