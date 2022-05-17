An Anaheim man accused of shooting his boyfriend and then leading law enforcement on a chase in a rented U-Haul truck now faces murder charges after the victim died from his injuries.

Ali Samoodi, 51, of Anaheim was arrested earlier this month after his boyfriend, Dave Abbott, 57, of Garden Grove, was found in his home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police found Abbott in a back bedroom of his home on the 5300 block of Santa Barbara Avenue on the afternoon of May 7. Investigators spoke to witnesses who identified Samoodi as the suspect in the shooting.

Samoodi fled the scene in a rented U-Haul truck prior to law enforcement officers arriving on scene. He was eventually tracked down in Menifee where he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit for nearly 33 miles.

Samoodi stopped his vehicle in Bloomington, near the 10 Freeway and Cedar Avenue, but refused to get out. A SWAT team was called to the scene and the Anaheim man was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail to await charges for attempted murder, but five days after his arrest, Abbott died from his injuries.

Samoodi is expected to face amended charges for murder.

The killing of Dave Abbott remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Garden Grove Police Detective Terra Ramirez at 714-741-5839.