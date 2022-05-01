An Anaheim man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a person with a knife and then barricaded himself in the bathroom of a business.

Garden Grove police officers responded to the 14000 block of Euclid Street around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Police learned that the suspect got into a fight and attacked another person with a knife. When officers arrived on scene, the man had already locked himself inside of the bathroom and was refusing to come out.

The Police Department’s SWAT team was called to the scene and after several unsuccessful hours of negotiations, “chemical agents” were used inside the bathroom.

The man later surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

He’s been identified as Reynaldo Valencia, 31, of Anaheim. He faces possible charges for assault with a deadly weapon, Garden Grove police said.