Miguel Rodriguez is seen in a photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department on Feb. 2, 2023.

A 20-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 murder.

Miguel Rodriguez was the gunman who shot Jonathan Romero on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department alleged in a Thursday news release.

Rodriguez is also suspected in another shooting, this one in December 2022, police said.

He was arrested in the 2100 block of East Banyan Avenue on Jan. 27, and he was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility for murder and attempted murder, police said.

He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.