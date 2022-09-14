A man from Anaheim has been charged in Ventura County for allegedly sexually assaulting and trafficking two children.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that David Maldonado, 36, has been charged with human trafficking, child luring, oral copulation, and sexual intercourse against the two children.

Maldonado appeared in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The DA’s office says Maldonado also has a previous felony conviction that is recognized under California’s Three-Strikes sentencing law.

He is currently being held in jail on $200,000 bail and is due back in court Wednesday afternoon.