Anaheim man charged with murder in unprovoked attack of 70-year-old victim

David Abbott is seen in an undated photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on May 31, 2021.

An Anaheim man has been charged with murder in connection with fatally attacking a 70-year-old man earlier this week, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Rahmatolah “David” Yaghoubi is seen in a photo released by his family on June 1, 2021.

David Abbott, 30, was also charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury in the attack of another man. In addition, he faces enhancements that he had previously been released from custody on bail in connection with a previous felony, and that he had been convicted of a serious and violent felony in 2011.

The incident was reported about 12:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Catalpa and Falmouth avenues, where the victim was found suffering from severe head trauma.

Anaheim police said the attack on Rahmatolah “David” Yaghoubi was unprovoked and random. Authorities have not elaborated on how the victim died.

An investigation revealed that the same day, a 60-year-old man was in his front yard when he was assaulted by an unknown assailant. While officers were taking that report, they received a call about another assault.

The first victim managed to chase off the suspect, but Yaghoubi was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Abbot was eventually found and arrested.

He had been recently released for an assault with a deadly weapon case that happened on May 15, police said. He posted $100,000 bond on May 20.

Prosecutors recommended that Abbot be held without bail.