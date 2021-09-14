Anaheim man dies after barricading inside apartment following apparent explosion

Larry Carter Jr., 31, is seen in an undated photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on Sept. 13, 2021.

A 31-year-old man died at a hospital one day after barricading inside his Anaheim apartment following an apparent explosion, police said Monday.

The incident unfolded around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, when fire authorities got a call about a possible explosion at an apartment in the 2600 block of W. Lincoln Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a home damaged by an apparent explosion, where they were told there was a man armed and barricaded inside.

The man, later identified as Larry Carter Jr., was confirmed to be in the apartment’s bathroom, armed with a knife, police said.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene.

“Negotiators worked to achieve Carter’s peaceful surrender but he refused to comply,” police said. “SWAT personnel used Chemical agents to encourage Carter’s surrender but he continued to resist officers’ efforts.”

Hours later, around 11 p.m., Carter stopped communicating with officers.

“Believing Carter may have been in need of medical aid, SWAT personnel breached the door and found Carter unresponsive in the bathroom,” police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where died on Monday.

It’s unclear how the man died. Officials said an autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the cause of death.

Police did not have information on the apparent explosion, or what prompted the incident.

No one else was injured during the incident and no further details were immediately available.