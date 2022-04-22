A 22-year-old Anaheim man was sentenced to serve six years in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman outside her Chapman University dormitory in September, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Dalante Jerome Bell was convicted in March of assault with intent to commit a sex offense and sexual penetration by a foreign object, according to an OCDA press release.

In addition to his prison sentence, Bell will be required to register as a sex offender.

Bell attacked an 18-year-old woman as she video chatted with her boyfriend at about midnight on Sept. 23, 2021, and as she fought back against Bell, others came to help, officials said.

Bell, who was wearing a mask during the attack, punched the woman in the face before sexually assaulting her, sparking fears on the Orange County campus.

“University campuses should be places of higher learning, not hunting grounds for sexual predators looking for a target,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. “Thankfully this young woman was able to bravely fight off her attacker. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will not tolerate the sexual assault of anyone and he is being held accountable for his actions.”

A few days after the attack, however, Bell’s family brought him to police to surrender after his parents recognized their son in news coverage of the attack.

“Family members brought him here and said if he did it, we want him to be responsible and have justice for the victim,” Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin said in September. “We’re very grateful for the family member that brought him in. It’s not every day that they are willing to and in this circumstance we just want to say thank you and you did the right thing.”