An Anaheim man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot his boyfriend in the head, then led police on a multi-county high-speed pursuit and ultimately had to be removed from his vehicle by a SWAT team on Saturday.

Ali Samoodi, 51, is accused of shooting an unnamed man with whom he was in a “dating relationship” at about 2:45 a.m., then fleeing the scene in the 5300 block of Santa Barbara Avenue, Garden Grove, in a rented U-Haul truck, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police tracked the vehicle to Menifee, where the Menifee Police Department tried to make a traffic stop.

“The suspect failed to stop and led Menifee Police Department, Riverside County Sheriffs and the California Highway Patrol on a high speed pursuit for approximately 33 miles,” the release said.

After “multiple traffic collisions” that left the U-Haul “no longer operable,” Samoodi stopped his vehicle in Bloomington, near the 10 Freeway and Cedar Avenue, though he refused to get out, police said.

“SWAT from the Riverside County Sheriffs responded and took the suspect into custody a short time later. The suspect did not sustain any injuries and was transported back to the Garden Grove Police Department,” police said.

Police said Samoodi was booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. At about 7 p.m. Saturday night, jail records showed Samoodi was in the process of being booked into the jail.

This investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Terra Ramirez at 714-741-5839