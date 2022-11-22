A fugitive wanted for allegedly stabbing a mother 18 times before fleeing in 2012 was arrested in Mexico and extradited to Orange County on Tuesday.

The suspect, Pedro Fabian Rodriguez, 33, is accused of the attempted murder of the mother of his two children, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say Rodriguez was involved in a domestic violence incident involving the victim who he allegedly stabbed 18 times before fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez remained a wanted fugitive since 2012 when he was charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with attempted murder and other violations.

Investigators discovered Rodriguez had fled California after the attempted murder. Officials eventually tracked him down in Mexico City earlier this year.

He was arrested in Mexico in July 2022 and federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Rodriguez was officially extradited to Orange County on Tuesday and turned over to detectives with the Anaheim Police Department.

He will now await prosecution by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“The return of Rodriguez was sponsored by the United States government’s “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funding for the transportation of FBI fugitives to the United States, where the repatriation by the host country occurs through deportation or extradition,” officials said.

Photos and descriptions of fugitives still wanted by the FBI can be found at www.fbi.gov. Monetary rewards are offered in many cases.