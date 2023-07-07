A Fountain Valley woman is facing a felony charge of animal abuse for her alleged actions while employed at a dog care and boarding business in Anaheim.

The owners of the business located in the 4500 block of East Eisenhower Circle reported the abuse allegations to Orange County Animal Care, which then contacted the Anaheim Police Department to arrest 24-year-old Michelle Navarrete, police said in a news release.

Navarrete, who had worked at the business for about three years, “had committed several acts of animal abuse against dogs under the business’ care,” police said.

She was arrested Thursday afternoon and released from the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility after posting $20,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and “detectives are working to determine how many dogs have been affected or injured,” the release said.

Anyone with information about Navarrete or anyone who believes their pets have been abused or neglected at the business is asked to contact detectives at 714-328-8153 or through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.