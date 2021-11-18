Anaheim Police Department seeks tips after homeless man is fatally injured

Gilbert Daisaku Johnson, shown in this undated photo, died on Nov. 18, 2021, three days after sustaining head injuries. (Anaheim Police Department)

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the beating of a homeless man who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The man, Gilbert Daisaku Johnson, was found at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of West Broadway.

When authorities arrived, Johnson was lying on the ground, suffering from head injuries, police said, though they did not provide information about the nature or number of injuries.

Johnson, a 32-year-old former Costa Mesa resident, died at a local hospital on Thursday, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 714-321-3669, or contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.