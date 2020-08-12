Anaheim police ID 23-year-old pregnant woman who was fatally hit by alleged repeat DUI driver on sidewalk

The Anaheim Police Department on Wednesday identified a pregnant woman who they say died after an SUV, driven by a suspected DUI driver, plowed into her while she was walking on a sidewalk with her husband.

Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, 23, of Anaheim, was fatally struck when a Jeep jumped the curb on Katella Avenue near Bayless Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a Jeep jumped a car in Anaheim and fatally struck a pregnant woman on Aug. 12, 2020. (OnScene.TV)

Aguilar was approximately 35 weeks pregnant, said Anaheim Sgt. Shane Carringer, who released the victim’s name to KTLA.

The unborn baby, a girl, was delivered via a cesarean section at UC Irvine Medical Center; she’s in critical condition and being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to police.

Aguilar died at the hospital.

A man who witnessed the collision described hearing a loud boom and seeing the victim, whose head “was banged up.”

“The husband was, I think, checking her pulse and when he checked, he screamed,” David Orozco said.

The SUV narrowly missed hitting the husband and he was not injured, according to officials.

Police said the Jeep’s driver, identified as 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi of Garden Grove, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Pandolfi has two prior DUI arrests and could face a murder charge in connection with the collision, according to an Anaheim police news release.

She was being treated for minor to moderate injuries at a local hospital.

A booking photo was not immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police at 714-765-1474