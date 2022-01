Police in Anaheim are investigating after at least four suspected drug overdose deaths occurred at separate locations of the city over a period of several hours Monday.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 3, 2022.

WARNING: @AnaheimPD says a deadly batch of tainted drugs may be going around. In just a little more than an hour today, they responded to 3 dif locations to find 4 people dead, possibly from #fentanyl laced drugs. This pic is from memorial where 2 men died. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/fIHDIfX8hz — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) January 4, 2022