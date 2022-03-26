The Anaheim Police Department has made an arrest in a pair of seemingly unprovoked assaults that appeared to have been committed by the same man on March 3.

Ivory Julian Anderson Jr., a 32-year-old transient, was arrested Friday evening after Anaheim Police Department officers spotted him near West Broadway and Manchester Avenue and noted that he matched the description of the assailant, police said in a press release.

“Through the investigation, the suspect admitted to both the assault at the library and at the Target store,” the release said.

According to police, Anderson shoved and chased a customer at an Anaheim Target, then struck a clerk at the Anaheim Central Library two hours later.

The clerk is now back at work, but the attack caused him to fall backward, and he “struck his head on the tile ground, causing him to lose consciousness,” police said.

“He suffered a laceration to the back of his head that required transportation and treatment at a local area hospital. The library clerk has recovered and is back at work,” the release added.

Anderson was booked into the Orange County Jail for assault causing great bodily injury, police said, though he did not appear in a search of jail records.

Last year, a transient with the same name and same age as Anderson was implicated in another unprovoked attack, this time in Pasadena.

According to Pasadena Now, Anderson threw scalding hot water on a woman at a grocery store.