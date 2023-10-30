Anaheim Police Department officers fatally shot a woman who was armed with a BB or pellet gun that resembled “a legitimate firearm” Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Anaheim Boulevard at about 9 a.m. for reports of a person armed with a rifle, the APD said in an Instagram post.

Police found and confronted Abigail Lopez, 20, who had “a BB or pellet gun that resembled a legitimate short-barrel assault weapon,” police said.

At least one officer opened fire, striking Lopez, who was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Police did not detail the events leading up to the shooting, but they did confirm officers recovered the BB gun at the scene.

No officers were hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.