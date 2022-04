Anaheim has reached a deal with the California Attorney General’s Office to avoid litigation over the sale of Angel Stadium, officials announced Monday.

Under the terms, nearly $96 million from the sale will fund affordable housing around the city. Additionally, $27.7 million will be spent to build affordable housing on the Angel Stadium site.

The Anaheim City Council is expected to vote on the settlement Tuesday.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 25, 2022.