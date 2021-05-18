Anaheim BB gun shooting reported on 91 Freeway amid investigation into dozens of similar attacks

A driver in Anaheim reported being shot at by a BB gun on the 91 Freeway Monday night in the latest in a series of similar attacks in Southern California.

Monday night’s shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. near Lemon Street. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators are looking into about 50 similar shootings in recent weeks from Orange to Los Angeles to Riverside counties.

No suspect descriptions have been released and no injuries have been reported in any of the attacks.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 18, 2021.