Anaheim shooting suspect in custody after barricading for hours then jumping from 2nd-story window

A 25-year-old shooting suspect was taken into custody after barricading inside a home for hours then jumping from a second-story window in Anaheim, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Gramercy Avenue arrived around 1 a.m. to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his face, Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as an Anaheim man, who was barricaded inside his apartment.

The man “indicated that he won’t surrender” and a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said.

The team negotiated with him for hours before ultimately deciding to “introduce chemical agents into the apartment to motivate the suspect to surrender,” Carringer said.

The man then jumped out of a rear window and landed on a car.

Video from the scene showed officers deploying what appeared to be either pepper spray balls or tear gas into a broken window before a man leaps out.

A police dog is then seen biting and pulling the man on the ground before officers move in and handcuff him.

The suspected gunman, whose name was not provided, was taken to a hospital for treatment for a dog bite and any injuries sustained from jumping from the window, Carringer said.

The sergeant said he expects the man will be booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and various weapons charges.

While the nature of their relationship is unclear, the victim and suspect knew each other, and the shooting was not a random attack, Carringer said.