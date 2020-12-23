Anaheim spiritual healer arrested after allegedly raping woman; more victims sought

Leopoldo Garcia is shown in a photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on Dec. 22, 2020. At right, a photo of his shop, Botanica El Padrino at the Anaheim Marketplace.

A 69-year-old man who works as a spiritual healer in Anaheim has been accused of raping a woman, police said Tuesday.

Leopoldo Garcia, aka “Leo,” owns and operates Botanica El Padrino at the Anaheim Marketplace, 1440 South Anaheim Blvd., and is known as the “curandero” there.

The Anaheim resident was arrested Tuesday in connection with the rape of a woman, but Anaheim police did not elaborate on when or where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Based on the information provided by the victim in the case, however, detectives “strongly believe” there may be more victims who have not come forward, Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA. The potential victims may have met Garcia through his business, he added.

Anyone with information about Garcia, or who believes they may have been victimized by him, are encouraged to call Detective Urena at 714-765-1617.