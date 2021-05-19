Anaheim teacher suspected of possessing child porn is arrested at elementary school: Police

An elementary school teacher was arrested at his workplace in Anaheim Wednesday morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.

Joseph William Page, 39, was taken into custody at Guinn Elementary School, where he teaches the sixth grade, according to an Anaheim Police Department news release.

Page was booked into jail and his bail has been set at $25,000.

The teacher is accused of child porn possession after being identified during an online investigation. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s Anaheim residence, but they did not provide details on what was possibly recovered.

“Detectives are not commenting on the amount, or specific nature of the suspected child pornography images,” the release stated.

On apprehending the suspect at the school, police explained to KTLA that they finally had enough evidence to make the arrest Wednesday and that they didn’t want to waste any time knowing the suspect is a teacher.

However, investigators stated they do not believe any students were victims.

Still, police are urging parents who have students at the school to talk with their children, especially those who may have had contact with Page.

Anyone with further information about the case or who knows any potential victims is asked to call Anaheim police at 714-765-1697.