Andres Guardado’s family demands immediate release of coroner’s report 2 weeks after deputy shooting in West Compton

Nearly two weeks after a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Andres Guardado in West Compton, the 18-year-old’s family is publicly demanding the immediate release of the county medical examiner’s report.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has placed a “security hold” on the teenager’s autopsy. What exactly led the officer to open fire on Guardado remains unclear.

His family and their attorney planned to hold a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 30, 2020.