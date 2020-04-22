Angeleno Cards being distributed to thousands of L.A. residents; donations needed as funding taps out

“Angeleno Cards,” created to help families who are suffering financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were being distributed to thousands of qualifying Los Angeles residents on Wednesday, but because the demand was so overwhelming, more donations are needed.

More than 500,000 people applied for the Angeleno Card, a preloaded debit card with anywhere from $700 to $1,500 depending on the size and income of each family household. To be eligible for the no-fee Angeleno Card, residents must have had their income reduced by at least 50% due to the pandemic and have a total household income that fell below the poverty line prior to the outbreak.

The Angeleno Cards were being distributed at 16 locations across Los Angeles Wednesday, but officials said the cards will only be given to those who received notification stating they were approved for the card.

During the application period, the program website crashed as thousands of people flooded the site trying to sign up for the financial relief. The city said because the demand for the Angeleno Card was so overwhelming, funds for the cards — which were gathered through private funding — have been depleted.

On Wednesday, applicants who did not get approval for the Angeleno Card posted their denial letters which stated, “Due to overwhelming demand, we regret that you will not receive an Angeleno Card,” and voiced some frustrations on social media.

Program officials are asking for donations to help raise money in order to be able to supply more families with the debit cards. To make a donation, visit mayorsfundla.org/angeleno/.