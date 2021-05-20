Angelenos who get vaccinated this weekend could win Lakers season tickets

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers cheers on his teammates before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Feb. 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

One lucky Angeleno will win a pair of Lakers season tickets if they get vaccinated against COVID-19 this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday, any L.A. County resident who is 18 or older and gets their first dose at included vaccination sites, can win two tickets for all the 2021-2022 season home games of the NBA champions, public health officials announced Thursday.

Included vaccinations sites are those run by L.A. County, the Department of Health Services, and the city of L.A. For a list of included locations, click here.

“Not only will you gain a lot of added protection, but you may be that lucky person who gets to watch an amazing basketball team pursue another championship,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said in a news briefing. “So this weekend, make time to get your vaccine.”

Ferrer thanked the Lakers for their generosity and their “deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic.”

This will not be the only such partnership, as there are a host of organizations that are looking to thank people who are getting vaccinated, the L.A. County Public Health Department said in a statement.

As of Thursday, nearly 4 million people in L.A. County were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

