If you are a single person in Los Angeles making around $70,000 a year, you are considered low-income, according to a new statewide study.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development released the report in June and found that income limits have increased in most counties across California.

The income limits are calculated annually based on federal guidelines and are used to determine eligibility for certain programs, such as affordable housing. The income limits change based on the number of people in a household.

Here are the income limits for single-person households in Southern California:

Los Angeles County: $70,650

Orange County: $80,400

Imperial County: $46,200

San Bernardino County: $52,200

San Diego County: $$77,200

Santa Barbara County: $82,950

Ventura County: $74,400

The study also showed that single-person households in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties who made $104,000 were also considered low-income.

In Central California, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Mariposa counties, all considered single-person households making $46,200 a year to be low income.

Analysts also found that median income amounts have increased, with many being in the six-figure range.

In Los Angeles County, the median income is $98,200; in Orange County, it’s $127,800.

The complete report can be viewed here.