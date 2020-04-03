Angeles National Forest temporarily shuts down several popular trails with COVID-19 closure

A sign is posted at the entrance to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument near Azusa.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Angeles National Forest announced Friday that several popular trails are being closed to the public in accordance with social distancing guidelines from public health officials.

Portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Range District — including about 81.5 miles of trail and 54.5 miles of roadway — are being shut down beginning April 4 through April 30, federal officials said in a statement.

This includes formal trailheads Millard, San Antonio Falls (Baldy Bowl), Icehouse Canyon and North Devil’s Backbone, along with 23 informal trail access points, officials said. Twenty-three trails and 19 roads are within the closed areas.

A full list of the trails and roads being shut down can be found here.

Several of them are close to Altadena and Pasadena neighborhoods, making them popular destinations for residents there who trying to get exercise while not venturing far from home.

|Press Release| Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas for Public Safety https://t.co/zMNtU9NfQb pic.twitter.com/pNrtc1y2AZ — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) April 3, 2020

Local officials in L.A. County have been barring access to recreational areas like hiking trails and beaches after coronavirus-related restrictions failed to keep some of those places clear of crowds last month.

“This weekend we saw too many people packing beaches, trails and parks,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a March 22 tweet. “So we are closing sports and recreation at @LACityParks and closing parking at city beaches.”

The National Angeles Forest restrictions prohibit access to about 40,000 of the 700,000 acres the forest encompasses, officials said.

Those exempt from the closures include people who have a forest permit for use of certain roads, trails and other areas; any federal, state or local officer; public utilities employees; firefighters and other first responders as well as permitted residents of recreational cabins.

The residents can only use trails and roads as necessary to get in and out of their cabins, officials said.

Maps of the closed areas and other information can be found on the national forest’s website here. Officials have provided a detailed list of the closed trails here.