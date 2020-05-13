Angeles National Forest trails and campgrounds set to reopen Saturday for recreational use only

The trail to Timber Mountain in the Mt. Baldy area is one of the trails that will reopen Saturday.(Mary Forgione / Los Angeles Times)

The Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles on Saturday will reopen popular trails, trail heads, roads and campgrounds that have been shut since April 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic. New social distancing rules will be required when 23 trails, including those to Mt. Baldy and Mt. Wilson, and 19 roads reopen at the 700,000-acre site.

Hikers and other outdoor users are asked to wear masks, stay six feet apart and follow CDC guidelines that explain how to safely visit parks and recreation areas. Campers and picnickers should limit their group to “a family that lives together, not to extended families to come together,” forest spokesman Nathan Judy said Tuesday.

Judy emphasized that forest lands were reopened for recreational use, not to encourage people to gather in large groups for a picnic or party.

Parking lots, picnic areas and restrooms will open as well as Mt. Pacifico, Chilao, Manker Flat and Millard unreserved campgrounds. Seasonal campgrounds will remain closed. Also, fire restrictions for campers and picnickers are in place too.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.