It is obvious from the tire marks on the street that an Angelino Heights neighborhood featured in the “Fast and Furious” movies is a popular place to burn rubber.

Production crews are back and some residents are upset, saying the films are attracting not just tourists, but street takeovers, too.

While the franchise has put the neighborhood on the map, it has also brought negative attention.

The neighborhood has become a fan destination, but people have been speeding and doing dangerous stunts like burnouts and donuts like they see in the movies.

It’s causing major safety concerns.

Now, illegal street takeovers are happening in the area more often. Residents believe films like the “Fast and Furious” franchise encourage that type of behavior.

“This is an illegal activity, and unfortunately Angelino Heights is ground zero for this activity,” Damian Kevitt, of the organization Streets Are For Everyone, said. “I don’t think we’re going to stop the filming of it, but the city itself needs to adopt a zero tolerance policy on street racing and sideshows and they need to actually take care of this community.”

One residents who did not want to be identified said the “worst thing” about people coming to the area is when they do donuts because they are dangerous.

“They bring so many cars,” he told KTLA.

While some residents welcome the production in their neighborhood, others say they’ve been reaching out to Universal Pictures and city leaders, urging them to take action.

A group of residents plan to protest on Friday, when filming is set to start in the area.