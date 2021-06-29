Angels sued by Tyler Skaggs’ family over pitcher’s overdose death

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 13, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Credit: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The family of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has sued the team and two former employees after his overdose death in a Texas hotel room almost two years ago robbed professional baseball of a rising star, alleging that an Angels employee was supplying drugs to multiple players.

One lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Courton behalf of Skaggs’ widow, Carli, while his parents, Darrell and Debbie, sued in Tarrant County (Texas) District Court.

The complaints, which name former communications director Eric Kay and longtime vice president of communications Tim Mead as defendants in addition to the Angels, accuse the team of wrongful death and negligence.

“The Angels owed Tyler Skaggs a duty to provide a safe place to work and play baseball,” the lawsuit filed in L.A. said. “The Angels breached their duty when they allowed Kay, a drug addict, complete access to Tyler. The Angels also breached their duty when they allowed Kay to provide Tyler with dangerous illegal drugs. The Angels should have known Kay was dealing drugs to players. Tyler died as a result of the Angels’ breach of their duties.”

