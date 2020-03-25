Anheuser-Busch brewing company making hand sanitizer at Van Nuys plant

Hand sanitizer being made and distributed by Anheuser Busch is shown in a promotional photo provided by the company on March 25, 2020.

In order to help fight the spread of coronavirus, beer company Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer at its Van Nuys plant, officials said Wednesday.

The company is using supplies to produce bottles for employees and, with the help of the American Red Cross, will distribute the sanitizer to communities that are most in need, Cesar Vargas, Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. chief external affairs officer said in an email to KTLA.

“Anheuser-Busch is focused on the health and safety of our employees and serving our communities,” he said in the statement. “As we have in the past, we are leveraging our capabilities, our relationships and our reach to provide assistance to those in need.”

Another brewery in Baldwinsville, New York will also be producing hand sanitizer.

In a promotional photo released by the company, the bottle reads “It’s in all our hands to make a difference.”

Officials did not elaborate on how and where the sanitizer will be distributed.

Cleaning and sanitizing products have been flying off the shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic, while officials insist that there is no shortage of items and encourage shoppers not to hoard.